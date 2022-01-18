Grammys rescheduled for spring show, CMT Awards pushed back

FILE – A decorative grammy is seen before the start of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (NEXSTAR) – After postponing the 64th annual Grammy Awards due to concerns surrounding the omicron variant, organizers have announced a new date for the award show. The new day will, however, delay a different award show.

The Grammy Awards, originally scheduled for Jan. 31, will now be held on April 3. The ceremony will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Because of the rescheduled Grammys, the CMT Awards – originally scheduled for April 3 – will be moved to a later day that month, CBS announced. The network will be broadcasting both award shows.

The multitalented Jon Batiste is the leading nominee for this year’s Grammy’s, grabbing 11 nods in a variety of genres including R&B, jazz, American roots music, classical and music video.

Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. are tied for the second-most nominations with eight apiece.

Another awards show, the Golden Globes, was held this year without hosts, presenters, a red-carpet event or an audience. The ceremony was also available to stream or to watch on television following a 2021 report that highlighted a lack of diversity among the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s voting body.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.