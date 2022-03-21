SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their high-energy brand of basketball to Bossier City.

Speedy Artis, a member of the Globetrotters, dropped by the studio Friday morning to show our morning show crew some of his skills as a performer of basketball wizardry.

The Globetrotters Spread Game Tour will be live on March 30 at the Brookshire Grocery Arena at 7 p.m.

The tour honors legendary Harlem Globetrotter Curly Neal, who died in 2020.

To purchase tickets, visit harlemglobetrotters.com. Tickets purchased for the August event will be honored at this event.