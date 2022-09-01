BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Horseshoe casino cuts the ribbon on its new Caesar’s Sportsbook Wednesday.

The new cutting-edge facility gives visitors a Las Vegas-style feel right here in Bossier City.

“We put all this together in three weeks,” said Horseshoe Casino’s Caesar’s Sportsbook designer Jeremey Jeansonne.

Sports betting went live in Louisiana in late October of 2021, but there wasn’t a location to bet, watch, eat and drink all in one spot. Not until the grand opening on Wednesday.

“So our goal here at Caesar’s was to make sure that when you walk in here and sit down, you can access a TV, and, you know, not everyone fighting over one TV. So here that’s why we have 90 plus TVs in here,” said Horseshoe Casino’s Caesars Sportsbook manager Quinton Harris. “We have all the games on TV, and customers that want to put on something can access all that .”

The new state-of-the-art audio system, full dine-in menu, and massive bar are ready for football season.

“Football started here. We opened up last year. We get a lot of people from the Dallas area and Arkansas area. It’s a huge hit, people will drive 3 hours from Dallas just to make a bet on the sports. Football is the king of sports betting,” said Harris.