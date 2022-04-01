SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Choose your weapon wisely, because the first Saturday of April is International Pillow Fight Day.

Yes, you read that right, and no, this is not an April Fool’s joke.

According to daysoftheyear.com, International Pillow Fight Day was born in 2008 when the first group of fighters pulled out their goose down, microfiber, or memory foam weapons of hysterical laughter at a time when flash mobs were on the rise, supposedly inspired in part by the popularity of the movie, ‘Fight Club.’

The Pillow Fight Championship has since taken things to the next level, however. Created during the pandemic, fighters use a specialized two-pound pillow with a handle and hit each other strategically for 90 seconds.

“Pillow Fight Championship began with an idea to develop a real fighting sport that would appeal to the international family audience by combining the ancient weapon known as a ‘pillow’ with experienced MMA competitors & boxers an strict rules,” according to the Pillow Fight Championship website.

“PFC is all the thrill of a hand-to-hand combat fight without any blood and a lot more action!”

“The fighters don’t like to get hurt, and there’s a lot of people who don’t want to see the blood,” according to Pillow Fight Championship CEO Steve Williams. “They want to see good competition, they just don’t want to see the violence.”

You don’t need to be a part of the Pillow Fight Championship to enjoy a round or two of a fluffily stuffed linen battle. Simply gather your favorite people for an at-home tournament and watch the laughter and competitive nature of your friends and family grow immensely.

However you choose to celebrate pillow fight day, make sure you do it in the spirit of fun, be safe, and enjoy releasing a little tension.