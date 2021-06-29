Jamie Lynn Spears breaks her silence on big sister Britany’s conservatorship woes

NEW YORK (NBC) – Monday morning, Britney Spears’ sister broke her silence on Instagram.

In an emotional selfie video on Instagram, 30-year-old Jamie Lynn Spears weighed in with her response to her big sister Brittany’s request to end her conservatorship.

Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears

2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. (Getty)

The arrangement has given their father, James Spears, and other conservators control of Britany’s affairs since 2008… Following two involuntary psychiatric holds, and a very public breakdown.

On Wednesday, Britany asked a judge to end the court conservatorship that has controlled her life for the past 13 years, calling it abusive and condemning her father.

Britney called the conservatorship “abusive,” alleging she was forced to perform, take medication, and attend therapy against her will. She added the conservators won’t let her get married or have more children even preventing her from removing an i-u-d.

Until Monday, Jamie Lynn, “Zoey 101” star, said she had been silent on the controversial conservatorship because she was waiting for Brittany to speak out before she shared her opinion.

Britney’s account prompted an explosion of support for her, and criticism of her family.

One of the ways Britany’s fans expressed their angst at the conservatorship, included an online petition that asked Netflix to remove Jamie Lynn from an upcoming project, for her alleged role in what it called the “dehumanizing conservatorship of her sister Britney Spears.”

In Monday’s video, Jamie Lynn said, “I’m not my family, I’m my own person. I’m speaking for myself”…“I can assure you I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag. And I’ll support her long after.”

She continued, “If it’s ending the conservatorship if it’s flying to mars, or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that, 100-percent. Because I support my sister.”

Jamie Lynn, who is nine years younger than her big sister, also said, “I don’t care if she wants to run away to the rain forest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness.”

Britney and her boyfriend were spotted on vacation in Hawaii after the hearing.

After the hearing, Britany used her own Instagram to apologize to fans for holding back in the past.

“I apologize for pretending like I’ve been OK the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me.”