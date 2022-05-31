(The Hill) – Actor Johnny Depp apparently put on a surprise performance at a concert in the United Kingdom on Sunday night as jury deliberation continues in the defamation trial involving Depp and his former wife, actress Amber Heard.

Depp took the stage alongside Jeff Beck at a show at Sheffield City Hall in Sheffield. The duo performed three songs together, including John Legend’s “Isolation,” with Depp singing and playing guitar.

The song, which they debuted in April 2020, is the first single the two have released together.

“Johnny and I have been working on music together for a while now and we recorded this track during our time in the studio last year,” Beck had said in a statement posted to Instagram at the time.

He added, “You’ll be hearing more from Johnny and me in a little while but until then we hope you find some comfort and solidarity in our take on this Lennon classic.”

The performance appeared to have caught fans, and venue staff, off guard.

“Well…what a surprise we got last night when Johnny Depp joined ⁦@jeffbeckmusic⁩ on stage,” Sheffield City Hall tweeted along with a video of the performance. “Wishing @jeffbeckmusic⁩ good luck for the rest of his amazing tour and a big thank you to Johnny Depp for joining us!”

Depp’s performance comes as he’s awaiting the verdict in his $50 million trial against Heard.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star sued following an op-ed his ex-wife wrote in which she made allegations of sexual violence against him. In return, Heard filed a counterclaim of $100 million against Depp, claiming damage to her reputation.