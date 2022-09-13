SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The star of NBC Peacock’s upcoming series “Vampire Academy” visited the morning show to talk about what fans can expect.

Jonetta Kaiser portrays librarian Sonya Karp in the streaming adaptation of the paranormal young adult romance series of the same name by author Richelle Meade.

Wolk asked her how it feels to accomplish so much so young, to which Kaiser laughed.

“I have to make myself take moments to be grateful, and that’s when I’m like, ‘oh, I’m really doing this,” said Kaiser.

She said her Louisiana roots played a part in her career.

“One thing I know about the south is people keep it very real and grounded. And I appreciate that so much because when you get to a certain point, especially as an actor, things are so glamorous. And I just never want to forget where I come from. My roots are in Louisiana. They’ll always keep me grounded.

Her advice to locals who look up to her was, “Don’t give up, no matter how hard it gets.”

“Vampire Academy” premieres Thursday, September 15, on NBC Peacock.