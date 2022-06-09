SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Juneteenth, once a little-known observance marked by community block parties and family reunions, is now a federal holiday, and groups around the ArkLaTex are hosting events to celebrate and educate.

June 19, 1865 marks the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation to enslaved people in Galveston, Texas.

President Joe Biden signed legislation in 2021 making Juneteenth a federal holiday. Prior to that, Juneteenth was only celebrated in communities that maintained a generational reverence for the historical relevance of the day.

Sunday, June 12 – Freedom Brunch and Paint Official Juneteenth Kickoff

Come out and paint Juneteenth-inspired images on canvas, entertainment, brunch, and giveaways at Artipsy 450 Clyde Fant Parkway Suite 600. The event begins at 12 p.m. and ends at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.

Friday, June 17 – North Louisiana Juneteenth Parade

The parade will begin at the intersection of Commerce St. and E. Caddo St. at 4:00 p.m. and will end at Festival Plaza around 6:30 p.m. The parade will be fun for the whole family and feature local school bands, dance groups, car clubs, Mardi Gras floats, and performances by local artists. The Juneteenth Weekend Kick-Off hosted by the City of Shreveport and Rho Omega and Friends will follow the parade.

An organization that wishes to participate can sign up here.

Friday, June 17 through Saturday, June 18 – 35th Annual Let the Good Times Roll Festival

Festival Plaza will be alive with culture, music, art, fashion, and unity in the community featuring performances by local, regional, and national music artists.

Friday, June 17 at 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 18 at 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 19 at 4 p.m.

Festival admission is $15 for more information or to purchase tickets visit Eventbrite.

Saturday, June 18 – Art-ish

This celebration of art and culture will take place at The Lot, 400 Crockett St from 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. Art-ish 2022 will include an exclusive musical lineup, 50 exhibitor booths, diverse food options, and a Juneteenth-inspired permanent public art installation.

Admission is $5 for those 13 years and up.

For information about becoming a vendor, click here.

Saturday, June 18 – Pop-up and Pose

The Minden Civic Center is the stage for this pop-up shop and fashion showcase. Doors open at noon. This event is free.