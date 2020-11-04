Kanye West concedes election, hints at running in 2024

FILE – This Nov. 17, 2019 file photo shows Kanye West on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston. West has donated $2 million dollars to support the families and legal teams for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. A representative for the rapper confirmed that some of the money donated would fully cover college tuition costs for Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna. Floyd died last month after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes as he pleaded for air. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD/WGN) – Rapper and longshot 2020 presidential candidate Kanye West announced he was conceding the election Wednesday while hinting that 2020 would not be his only run for the White House.

West appeared on the ballot in just 12 states, not garnering more than 0.4% of the vote in a single state. West himself wrote his name in on the ballot in Wyoming.

President Trump won Lousiana with ease on Election Day with 1,255,481 votes (58.47%), followed by Joe Biden with 855,597 (39.85%) and Jo Jorgensen from the Libertarian Party with 21,636 (1.01%)

4,894 voters in Louisiana said yes to Kayne West and The Birthday Party, which adds up to 0.23% of the vote.

The Grammy Award winner visited The Pelican State in 2019.