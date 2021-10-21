Kenny Wayne Shepard returns home for Shreveport benefit concert

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport native and Grammy-nominated blues-rock musician Kenny Wayne Shepherd will be returning to perform a benefit concert this February to support two local charities.

For the 25th anniversary of the release of the record “Trouble Is. . . “the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band will be performing the entire album live on stage on Feb. 12 at The Strand Theater. The benefit concert will support the Providence House and the Northwest Louisiana Family Justice Center in Shreveport. “Trouble Is. . .” includes four top 10 hits that will be performed including “Slow Ride”, “Somehow, Somewhere, Someway”, “Everything Is Broken”, and the #1 mainstream rock hit “Blue on Black”.

Tickets went on sale Thursday morning. The performance at The Strand Theater, where they celebrated the release of “Trouble Is. . .” 25 years ago, will start at 7:00 p.m. Seating prices vary by section, ranging from $35-$74. Masks are required for upcoming performances, and they will update new information on safety procedures as needed on their website.

In a press release Thursday afternoon Shepherd said, “We’ve come full circle in having the concert here because we launched the release of that album here. When we come to town and we do shows, we like to have a charitable component involved in our shows because I do subscribe to the theory that to whom much is given, much is expected. And we try to give back to the community that has given so much to me”.

The show will be streamed worldwide and released later in the year as part of an Anniversary Package.