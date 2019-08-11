Lady Gaga to fund 125 classrooms in El Paso

FILE – This Feb. 4, 2019 file photo shows Lady Gaga at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Oscar-winning singer announced her upcoming beauty line, Haus Laboratories, reportedly to be sold on Amazon come September.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Lady Gaga announced on Facebook Friday morning that she is working with her Born This Way Foundation and DonorsChoose.org to fully fund classroom project needs in 125 classrooms in El Paso.

An additional 14 classrooms in Dayton, Ohio will be funded along with 23 classrooms in Gilroy, California where three were killed during a garlic festival a week before El Paso’s mass shooting.

In the post, Gaga says the funding will help students to “have access to the support they need to inspire their students to work together and bring their dreams to life.”

She also took the time to encourage anyone struggling with the traumatic events that took place in El Paso to seek counseling. ” If you’re struggling, please be brave and tell a trusted someone. Don’t be scared to ask for help, I beg you. If you see a loved one struggling, please be brave and reach out, remind them it’s ok to not be ok, and listen to them,” the post read.

Anyone wishing to donate to the classroom fund can do so by visiting their donation website by CLICKING HERE.