SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 35th annual Let the Good Times Roll Festival, the largest Juneteenth celebration in Louisiana, took place over the weekend in Shreveport.

It’s a celebration of Louisiana’s culture and black history. The event in Festival Plaza brings fun and purpose, honoring Juneteenth.

“I absolutely love it. The fact that we can all come together and celebrate Juneteenth is amazing,” said festival-goer Serena Clark.

There was much to do during the three-day festival, with live music and performances. A parade on the 17th marked the beginning of the event, and the Juneteenth 5K Freedom Run opened festivities on the 18th.

Visitors like Caden White say the festival is an excellent place to spend time with their family, and they love the food. Especially the food, from fried Boudin to something cool to enjoy in the heat like Italian ice, there are a variety of favorites.

“It’s real good. It’s a Bob Marley special,” said one attendee.

Friday night kicked off the opening ceremonies with Zydeco night. The annual festival hosted by the fraternity Rho Omega and Friends offers a family-friendly environment.

“I’m enjoying the festival, especially after the parade. So I’m just out here enjoying it with my friends,” said one visitor.

The event also brings in tourists from across the country. One attendee said they were visiting with their husband from South Carolina because of the band and hospitality in his hometown.

“This is my first year back in Louisiana, and I love it. This is why I love Shreveport,” said another festival-goer.

A unique festival combining history and celebrations, Shreveport celebrated the Laissez les bon temps rouler spirit throughout the weekend.