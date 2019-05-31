Do these 5 things first if you win $444 million Mega Millions or $350 million Powerball

(NBC News) – There’s nearly $800 million up for grabs this weekend in the nation’s two largest lotteries.

With no ticket matching all winning numbers in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot has jumped to $350 million.

Between that and Mega Millions’ $444 million top prize, a whopping $794 million is waiting for winners in Friday night’s drawing for Mega Millions and Saturday night’s for Powerball.

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the “Mega Millions” game were:

07-08-26-65-67, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3

