SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The State Fair of Louisiana is returning with Spring Fest 2022 with live performances, a car show, and awesome food vendors.

The gates open at 11 a.m. Thursday on the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport, with free admission until 3 p.m. The price to enter is only $5 on weekdays. Unlimited ride armbands are $25. The first weekend performances on the Whataburger Stage are:

Thursday – Bluez Boyz – 7:00 pm

Friday – Presley & Taylor – 7:00 p.m. | Thompson Square – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday – Spectra Vamp – 7:00 p.m. | Better Than Ezra – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday is Fiesta at the Fair from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. There will be a car show, authentic Latino food, and performances throughout the day. Featured artists include:

Sonora Dinamita

Banda Blanca

La Tropa Vallenata

Los+

AIDA

Reyna Reyes

Word of God Ministries en Espanol

Danza Azteca St. Pedro Claver

DJ Lizzy Lashes

No fair is complete without rides and attractions. The fair will feature more than 40 rides, carnival games, and state fair food, and they are all included with the price of admission.

For more information about the state fair pricing, attractions, performances or other scheduled events visit statefairoflouisiana.com