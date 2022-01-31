SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Country music artist Luke Bryant is coming to Brookshire’s Grocery Arena later this year.

Tickets for the Raised Up Right Tour go on sale on February 4 for the concert scheduled to take place on October 7. Members of the “nuthouse” – Bryan’s affectionate name for his fan club – can get access to presale tickets on February 1.

Bryan announced the tour via Twitter Monday which also features opening acts Riley Gree, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock.

Bryan is currently doing a residency at The Theatre at Resorts World in Las Vegas through the month of February. The Raised Up Right tour will kick off June 9 in West Virginia, according to Ticketmaster.