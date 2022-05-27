SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Just when I thought I knew everything there was to know about olive oil a quick visit to a Shreveport bar opened my eyes to just how beneficial olives are.

I visited Bella Nonnas Olive Oil and Vinegar tasting bar to learn more about something I already use and enjoy, olive oil.

Carline Procell gave me a tour of Bella Nonnas she told me all about the many uses and health benefits of olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

They pride themselves on always having the freshest products on hand, to give you the most shelf life out of your oils.

You find fused and infused olive oils, dark balsamic vinegar, white balsamic vinegar, skincare, gift baskets, and more.

I learned so much during my visit and so can you when you visit their location. You can even taste any of the oils or vinegar.

