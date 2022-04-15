SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Libraries are an incredible resource to the community and Shreve Memorial has over twenty branches located throughout Caddo Parish.

They have a fully stocked children’s section and offer tablets for kids loaded with educational yet fun apps that can be checked out which are especially nice for trips.

There are many programs for kids including preschool storytime, crafts for kids, after-school programs, and elementary fun. You check with your branch to see which programs they offer.

Lynn Vance and her new library friends

Teens and tweens can also find enjoyable programming at the library also such as Marvel movie night, gamers unite day, teen space and maker money Monday. Once again check your branch to see which are offered.

Adults can access meeting and study rooms, perform research, use computers and even check out Wi-Fi hotspots from some locations.

You don’t even have to leave your home to use the library they have an online E-branch that has digital books, audio, movies, and resources.

All this is free and it’s simple to get your library all you have to live or work in Caddo parish and present your state-issued ID. I got mine while filming this segment and it was easy and quick.

There is so much more to Shreve Memorial Library branches, things that we haven’t covered here so go check out your local branch for yourself or check out their website here.