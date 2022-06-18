SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hope House offers many services to meet the needs of the homeless in our community, not only shelter from the brutal summer heat.

The Church of the Holy Cross founded Hope House in 2004, offering help to the homeless in meeting basic needs, including meals, shelter, and more. Shower and laundry facilities are also available, and the organization provides a place to receive mail. They help with needed documents, such as birth certificates and state-issued IDs. Hope House also teaches life skill classes.

They keep a clothing room stocked with donated apparel sorted by size. According to Bobbie Malsch, who organizes the room, the most needed item is always men’s underwear of all sizes.

For those with pets, Nova’s Heart has an office inside to help the homeless with food, toys, leashes, harnesses, and clothing. They also provide basic veterinary services like vaccinations, spaying, and neutering.

In this webisode, Lynn talks with Stacey, a formerly homeless woman helped by The Holy Cross Hope House who now has a roof over her head.

She shares some insight into what it’s like to be homeless and how much Hope House has helped her.

If you want more information on Hope House or volunteering or donating, click HERE.