SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City’s newest Mexican restaurant is Pedro’s Tacos and Tequila Bar is here!

When you arrive at Pedro’s, do not let the parking lot fool you to believe the restaurant is small, there is plenty of spacious indoor and outdoor seating options.

I was joined by a friend, Vita Riner, because great dining experiences are better with a buddy.

We started with complimentary chips and salsa, a staple at Mexican restaurants, but Pedro’s guacamole dip is everything. It was so fresh and flavorful. I loved it!









The taco bar, I don’t know of any other Mexican restaurants or taquerias in the area that have one, but I was delighted by the variety at Pedro’s. Not to mention that the tortillas are fresh and handmade.

I chose an unconventional option for the main course, a ribeye steak from the grill. I know you probably wonder who orders a ribeye at a Mexican restaurant – Lynn Vance does. The steak did not disappoint; it was tender, well seasoned, and came with charro beans, steamed vegetables, and Mexican rice.

Before we left Pedro’s, I had to stop at the bar and try one of their fruity favorites, non-alcoholic for me. It was delicious like everything else I tried at Pedro’s. I thoroughly enjoyed the food, people, and atmosphere.

Pedro’s Taco & Tequila Bar is located at 2400 Airline Drive Bossier City, LA 7111. Check out their food, beverage, and live music!