SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you’re looking for Vietnamese cuisine, or just want to try something new you should give Pham’s Sandwich Shop Vietnamese Cuisine a try.

The dining room and restaurant are roomy and clean, and there is a wheelchair-accessible ramp providing easy access for visitors.

Pham’s Vietnamese-Asian Cuisine serves sandwiches, salads, egg and spring rolls, rice plates, vermicelli noodle bowls, bibimbap, Pho, boba tea, and Vietnamese coffee.

Since I’d never visited before Mr. Pham selected some of their most popular dishes for me to try.

First up were eggrolls which were delicious. The next appetizer was spring rolls made with pork, avocado, and shrimp, it is served with a side of peanut sauce which Pham’s makes in-house. The ingredients were fresh and very tasty.



Lynn Vance with fellow diners and the owner of Pham’s Sandwich Shop

After the fabulous appetizers, I was served Pham’s special “poboy sandwich” or bánh mỳ with fries.

The Vietnamese sandwich had pork loin, ham and it was served with cucumber, pickled carrot and cilantro on fresh-baked bread. The bread has the perfect crunch and it is pretty light for a sandwich packed with meat and veggies.

The final dish, which I was not expecting, was a combination pho containing brisket, sliced rare beef, and beef balls, Pham’s serves it with cilantro, lemon, bean sprouts, and jalapeno peppers.

I am now a Vietnamese food fan and I hope to return to Pham’s soon.

For their hours head over to their Facebook page.

Pham’s is located at 3544 Youree Drive.