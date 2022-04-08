SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Pop N Pizza was a staple on E. Kings Hwy for years, but now they have moved to downtown Shreveport.

Things are just a little different downtown, but the change feels good. Now you can order whole pizzas, or you can get pizza by the slice.

Why is that good?

Pop N Pizza has so many different pizzas so people who may not want to experiment with a pie they’ve never tried before can taste just a slice, and if they love it – they can add a new pizza to their favorites list.





They offer traditional pizzas or pizzas with unique topping options. I tried chicken spaghetti pizza. It may sound strange but let me tell you I am a fan now, it was delicious.

My favorite is the extreme pepperoni, which has more pepperonis than you can count.

Another Pop N Pizza specialty is the injected breadsticks and cheese sticks. The folks at Pop N Pizza inject them with a creamy nacho cheese sauce.

You should check out their Facebook page or website for hours, online orders, and more information.