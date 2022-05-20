SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Give for Good was a big success this year and one local private school topped the leader board, Praise Academy at Lakeside raised over one hundred forty-one thousand dollars to support important community initiatives.

The faith-based school was founded in 2015 by the group People of Praise. The group says they prayed and searched for a place where they could do some good. The search ended in Lakeside where they started building homes to live in and be a part of the community.

They asked neighbors what they needed in the community. They were told over and over again, that the community needed a school. Parents wanted a school that their children would not have to be bused to and that they could get to easily.

The small class sizes make educating the students more flexible.

David Zimmel, Praise Academy at Lakeside Board Member said, "We want to be teaching kids about God and we want to be working with kids right where they're at, so if kids are ahead, they can get further ahead and if they are behind, they can catch up and we have been able to do that because of how our school is structured."







The school teaches all the basics including reading, grammar, math, social studies, and science. They also have art, music, and building classes.

Morning prayer is held each day as well as a worship class.

Because the school is faith-based it receives no federal funding and depends on donations.

The give for Good campaign is their biggest fundraiser, but they ask for donations year-round.

They are a certified 501c3 organization and donations are tax-exempt to the extent allowed by law.

To give click here.