SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local art installation badly damaged by a car is finally in the process of restoration.

The quilt kiosk in downtown Shreveport was built in 1995 by local artists. Although a car crashed into the installation in 2000, it took until now to settle with the driver’s insurance company.

The Shreveport Regional Arts Council is facilitating the repair, and Shreveport artist Bruce Allen is in charge of the project. He has worked on many projects in Shreveport, including the metal roses on the riverfront. In this webisode, I visited the work site to show you what he is accomplishing.

SRAC is asking the public to donate pieces to replace those that were lost. The video will show many examples of what they need.

The SRAC (Shreveport Regional Arts Council) is at 801 Crockett St in downtown Shreveport. There is no guarantee that your piece will be included in the repair, but how fantastic would it be if it were.

For more information call 318-673-6500.