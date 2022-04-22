BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This webisode kicks off a two-part adventure with Jay Shakur and me trying to make it out of Escape SBC.

There are a few different room themes at the Bossier location to choose from including Spies vs Spies, Doll Master, Carnival of Mystery, Escape to Earth, and No Ship Sherlock – our chosen escape attempt for the day.

Each room has a different skill level and there is a maximum and a minimum number of people who can play. You get one hour to escape; however, you are watched via remote camera and audio by someone who can also communicate with you through screens in each room. They will give you extra clues if necessary.

The story behind our room was that Sherlock Holmes’ prized Ship in a Bottle has gone missing and our team of detective interns was hired to investigate and find his beloved ship.

We were allowed to show you the ins and outs of the room because Escape SBC has plans of retiring the room so this is not a spoiler.

If you have never been to an escape room, this episode will give you a good idea of what to expect.

To find out if we found his ship in a bottle make sure to watch part two and if you want to experience the escape room yourself head over to their website escapesbc.com.