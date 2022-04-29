SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We made it halfway through the room in part one of the great escape room adventure – will we find Sherlock’s ship?

Honestly, it was lots of work finding the clues and tools that we needed in order to advance through the game, but it was so much fun.

In case you missed part one, we were only allowed to show you the ins and outs of the room because Escape SBC has plans of retiring the room so this is not a spoiler.

If you have never been to an escape room, part one and part two will give you a good idea of what to expect.

Watch till the end to find out if we found his ship in a bottle and if you want to experience the escape room yourself head over to their website escapesbc.com.