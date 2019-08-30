The Lynn Vance Show 125 / Marilynn’s Place

The Lynn Vance Show
Posted: / Updated:

Marilynn’s Place

  • 4041 Fern Ave
    Shreveport, Louisiana 71105
  • 318-868-3004
  • Facebook @marilynnsplace
  • www.marilynns-place.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss