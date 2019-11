Lynn sits down with RuPaul’s Drag Race star Chi Chi DeVayne. However it soon becomes apparent that Lynn is talking to Shreveport native Zavion Davenport, Chi Chi it turns out is a character. Zavion talks about everything from wanting to be in a gang to life after drag race.

Special thank you to Retro Downtown, find out more about them HERE.

RuPaul’s Drag Race clips provided by VH1.