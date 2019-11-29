The Lynn Vance Show 135 / Visiting Rainbow City

William Joyce, Academy Award-Winning Artistic Director for Artspace, directed the project to bring Rainbow City and the FriendsWithYou exhibition to Shreveport.

FriendsWithYou is the collaborative art project of Los Angeles based artists Samuel Borkson and Arturo Sandoval III, working to have a positive impact on our world with the sole purpose of spreading the positive message of Magic, Luck and Friendship. FriendsWithYou actively works to spread the message of connectivity around the world, with a simple mission to become Friends-With-you.

