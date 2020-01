Ralph’s Place is the Highland neighborhood based restaurant owned by, Robert “Bozz” Baucum, who also owns Marilynn’s Place. Ralph’s Place, named after Baucum’s father, will serve breakfast beginning at 6:30 am and lunch beginning at 11 am. Stay tuned for the opening day.

Located at 1173 Louisiana AvenueShreveport, Louisiana

Open Monday thru Friday 6:30 am to 2 pm

Follow Ralph’s Place on Facebook @ralphsplaceshv

To book private events email rpevents1173@gmail.com