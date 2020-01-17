The Lynn Vance Show 139 / Chef Panderina Soumas

Local Shreveport Chef Panderina Soumas has a line of original packaged creole food mixes that will spice up any dish.

In this webisode she shows us how easy it is to use her packed mix to prepare dirty rice.

She also has Creative Creole Catering, serving up da’ “Roux n Roots” of Looweezeeanna!

You can book Chef Soumas for catering or simply speaking engagements on the history of creole. Also, purchase products and her cookbook by clicking HERE.

Follow her on Facebook @panderina or email at pansou@bellsouth.net

