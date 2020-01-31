Live Now
The Lynn Vance Show 141 / Decorating Lowder King Cakes

The Lynn Vance Show
Their King Cakes are freshly baked daily! Regular Sizes ($30-32) & Mini Sizes ($10-11) are available everyday!

They have two Savory King Cakes: Muffuletta King Cake ($36) & BBQ Pulled Pork King Cake ($36) sold frozen every day with reheating instructions.

✈️ Ship a Lowder King Cake anywhere in the US! Visit our website to order: www.lowderbakingcompany.com/shop 📦

Walk-ins are always welcome (as first come, first serve). Pre-orders are welcomed and encouraged! They are able to take pre-orders for any day during Mardi Gras season between now and Tues, Feb 25th Two-day notice for pre-orders is much appreciated, if possible! ☎️ (318) 562-1150

