Find more information about Venardos Circus on Facebook by clicking HERE or head over to their website by clicking HERE.

Follow Lynn Vance on Facebook @thelynnvanceshow , Instagram @thelynnvanceshow, and Twitter @lynnvanceshow.

Find Lynn on the radio Fridays on KLKL The River 95.7 FM from 3 pm to 6 pm for The Sweet & Sassy Show.