I (Lynn Vance) love to relive my childhood!! In this webisode we visited Artspace for their kids camp. Check it out I had a blast along with my new friend and my sidekick Tyler.

If you are interested in signing up your child you can click HERE for all the information. Camp ends on August the 5th. Campers should be 1st grade to 7th grade. It’s only $10 per child with a discount for more children.