A little bit of rain will be possible for the northern part of the ArkLaTex Thursday night and Friday. Dry and hotter weather settles in this weekend and could stick around through most of next week.

Thursday saw plenty of sunshine around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the 60s over most of the area and warmed into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Warmer will be our theme in temperatures for the next several days. Lows Friday morning will settle into the lower 70s. We will see daytime highs climb into the low to middle 90s.