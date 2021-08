Lynn Vance and Darran Todd take you inside Homemade Meals We got the Recipe in Bossier City. They serve a variety of cajun inspired meals.

They are located at 1911 Benton Road in Bossier City. Their hours are Tuesday thru Thursday 11am to 10pm, Friday 11am to 12am, Saturday 12pm to 12am and Sunday 11am to 6pm.

