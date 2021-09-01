The Lynn Vance Show 161 / Come inside Fat Tuesday Sandwich Shop and Bakery

Lynn Vance- I have had more than one viewer suggest that I please try Fat Tuesday Sandwich Shop and Bakery. I tried to reach out on Facebook a couple of times and never heard anything. But someone asked again and this time I found an email and reached out again. They got the email and said hey sure Lynn, come on!!

So off I went with Darran. Didn’t expect much, but I was mistaken, this is a hidden gem. Well, I thought it was hidden, turns out they already have lots of fans, and can now add myself to the list.

They bake their own bread daily. They make many of their side dishes in house and they even make king cakes year-round with a 24 hr notice. Oh yes and they have a drive-thru, I love a place with a convenient drive-thru. On a bad day, I may not look like Lynn Vance.

For store hours and menu click HERE for their Facebook page and tell them Lynn sent you