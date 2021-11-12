The Lynn Vance Show 168 / Gifting on a budget? Get crafty!

Lynn shows you a crafty way to create that one of kind gift. She enlists the help of co-worker Marissa Diaz, Director of Digital Operations and an avid crafter.

Marissa shows Lynn and Darran how to make stylish headbands that can be sports-themed, hobby-themed, or just super stylish.

Here is what you will need: Metal headbands, ribbons, glue gun, felt sheets, and bling.

Bling can be anything that you can glue to the headband once it’s wrapped with ribbon including but not limited to bows, buttons, and feathers.

Hope you enjoy this webisode