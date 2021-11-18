The Lynn Vance Show 169 / Come inside Doc’s Sandwich Shop and Deli

The Lynn Vance Show
Posted:

Shreveport’s newest sandwich shop opened this month at 4019 Fern Ave. They have a set menu of sandwiches, salads, soup, and more. Also each month they feature a special sandwich, not on the menu.

Lynn had a Thanksgiving-themed sandwich called the Thanksgiving Gobble: Lowder French bread, smoked turkey, Housemade citrus cranberry compote, housemade cornbread dressing, roasted garlic aioli, and hot gravy made from scratch for dipping. Also a homemade potato soup.

For more information head over to their Facebook page.

