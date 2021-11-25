The Lynn Vance Show 170 / Visiting a Christmas tree farm for the first time

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hughes Christmas Tree Farm is located in Benton, La. at 5501 Linton Cutoff Road. The farm has rows and rows of trees and you choose which one you want and they will cut it for you or if you want you can cut it yourself. They also have live wreaths available.

Owner Robin Hughes says the Christmas tree shortage you hear about is real. They lost almost 50% of their trees because of the ice storm, flooding, and hurricane-force winds that hit the area.

Check out the video, we had a great time visiting and we can see how a family would have a great time and a bonding experience picking a family tree.

For more information head over to www.hugheschristmastreefarm.com.