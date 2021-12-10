The Lynn Vance Show 172 / Fabulously Decorated Christmas Trees in Marshall

We visited the Michelson Museum of Art in Marshall, Tx. to check out their Oh Christmas Tree exhibit. It consists of traditional and contemporary designs by Raymond Kelly. There is also a unique Santa collection donated by Anne and Doyle Curry. The Santas were created by artist Lynn Haney.

The Oh Christmas Tree exhibition will be on view until Saturday, January 8th, 2022. It’s free to the public and the hours are Tuesday-Friday 10 am to 4 pm and on Saturday 1 pm to 4 pm.

Keep up with what’s going on at the Michelson by checking out their website https://www.michelsonmuseum.org/ or Facebook @michelsonmuseumofart