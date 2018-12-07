The Lynn Vance Show 94 / Wrong Note Right: The Story of an Accidental Piano Man

Click HERE for Tickets!!

Get ready for a special evening of theatrical and musical adventure as storyteller and award-winning piano entertainer Winston Hall shares the colorful tale of his unlikely rise as one of North Louisiana’s most popular performers.

In Wrong Note Right, Hall offers a genuine and humorous examination of his lifelong pursuit of playing the piano. From a bumbling start as a below-average piano student to a brief twelve-minute stint as a Hollywood piano coach, Hall’s one-man play explores the comical, colorful, and highly unpredictable world of a piano man.

From behind the piano, Hall has encountered everyone from movie stars to broken-hearted lovers, all of whom helped guide him on his musical journey. Poignant, heartfelt, and sure to make you laugh, Wrong Note Rightwill inspire you to pursue the “music” in your own life – no matter the cost.

Here’s what audiences said about Wrong Note Right!!

“Bravo! You should perform this all over the state! Wonderful entertainment and awesome story!”

“Loved the clean, honest and hilarious storytelling! Great music too!”

“I could have gone to all performances, it was that GOOD!”

“The show everyone will be talking about for a long, long time! Excellent production from A to Z!!”

“Though we saw this play in Bossier City, it is worthy of Broadway! Congratulations, it was worth the drive from Colorado to see it!”

“SEE THIS SHOW! I haven’t laughed at really funny, yet super clean live musical comedy like I did tonight, maybe ever. Your beautiful music is total lagniappe! Bravo Winston Hall Music!”