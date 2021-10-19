Time for some good eating: Shreveport/Bossier Black Restaurant Week kicked off Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Monday kicked off the first ever Shreveport/Bossier Black Restaurant week, and what a treat is in store for local diners.

Black owned restaurants are cooking up specials that that are sure to keep connoisseurs of fine cuisine coming back again and again, which is exactly why the African American Chamber of Commerce organized the week-long event.

Participating restaurants will offer $10 lunch specials and $20 dinner specials, and the week also will highlight chefs, food truck events, festivals, caterers, and also offer some fine libations, for those who wish to imbibe.

The 2020 pandemic shutdown caused all businesses to suffer, but restaurants were among the hardest hit, because they were unable to open their doors and had to try to get by on call-in and curbside orders.

Billy Anderson, executive director of Shreveport Bossier African American Chamber of Commers said, “We learned throughout the pandemic that a lot of black businesses, including restaurants, were affected disproportionately by the pandemic, so we wanted to take advantage of having a restaurant week in Shreveport to promote these black businesses and black business owners.”

The week-long event that began Monday and will run through Sunday will provide diners an opportunity to not only get a discount at their favorite black-owned restaurant, but also to discover new ones.

For example, Stuffed Shrimp is the specialty at Ryan’s Kitchen, owned by Ryan Coleman and Angela Rochelle, and they’re quite proud of it.

“My stuffed shrimp are totally different from anybody in Shreveport selling stuffed shrimp,” Coleman said, adding, “that`s what makes my stuffed shrimp so unique.”

Rochelle’s pretty excited about the week, as well. “With the discount, good food, good personality, you can’t go wrong.”

Here`s how it works:

Go to: https://shreveportblackrestaurantweek.com/ to see all the specials and restaurants that are participating each day, as well as the special.

Choose the restaurant you wish to visit, and when you arrive, tell your waiter you want to order the Shreveport Bossier Black Restaurant Week special, and then sit back and enjoy some great food.

When you finish, pull out that cellphone and share your dining experience by using #EatBlack318 so organizers can follow along with your culinary exploration.

See below for participating restaurants: