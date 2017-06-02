Breaking News
Gov. Edwards: 3 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Lousiana, for a total of 6

Webisode 25 / Clean food here I come!!

The Lynn Vance Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bossier City’s newest café,  # The Peoples Market is located at 2369 Airline Dr. Suite 500.  They believe that clean eating is the start to a beautiful life.  All of the food is locally sourced, so not only do you support a local business, but you support many local businesses. 

They use all-natural, non-GMO organic products to create their dishes.  You can a sit-down meal or they have grab and go items, protein shakes and smoothies.

#thepeoplesmarket also has a meal prep program, you sign up and customize your plan and choose from carbs, veggies and proteins.

To find out more go to www.thepeoplesmarketbossier.com or call 318-499-4274

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss