Webisode 25 / Clean food here I come!!

Bossier City’s newest café, # The Peoples Market is located at 2369 Airline Dr. Suite 500. They believe that clean eating is the start to a beautiful life. All of the food is locally sourced, so not only do you support a local business, but you support many local businesses.

They use all-natural, non-GMO organic products to create their dishes. You can a sit-down meal or they have grab and go items, protein shakes and smoothies.

#thepeoplesmarket also has a meal prep program, you sign up and customize your plan and choose from carbs, veggies and proteins.

To find out more go to www.thepeoplesmarketbossier.com or call 318-499-4274