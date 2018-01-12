Webisode 52 / King Cake heaven !!

It’s Mardi Gras season and I immediately thought King Cake, as in I want one. But not only that, how are they made? So, I called up the folks at Lilah’s Bakery and they said come on by, we will show you how it’s done.

Not only did they show me, but they let me ice and decorate my own cake. The owners are super sweet just like the icing on the cakes.

Also, I found a very interesting couple by the names of Mark and Juli Campbell. They help make the King Cakes and have their own business called Wood Rabbit Creations. Mark makes some beautiful wood carvings which I’m sure you saw in the video. You can find them on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Woodrabbitcreations-1521981431348089/