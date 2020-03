A friend said Lynn, you should bowl, it’s good exercise. I don’t know what made her think I need to exercise, but since I actually do I said I’ll give a try.

Holiday Lanes in Bossier City set me up with a personal bowling coach and I just might learn to bowl if they can keep my away from Striker’s Cafe, lol

I hope you enjoy my first try at bowling, better yet get you a coach and Holiday Lanes and learn with me.

www.bowlholidaylanes.com