Webisode 76 / Did I tell y’all I love kids, arcades and beauty queens?

The Lynn Vance Show

I had a blast hanging out with some young men from the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club.  We met up at Holiday Lanes in Bossier City to have some fun in the new arcade.  

I invited my friend and co-worker Crystal Barrow Mrs. Louisiana International to surprise the boys.

I want to thank Holiday Lanes and the Boys and Girls Club for making this happen.  

For more information on the new arcade go to www.bowlholidaylanes.com 

For more on The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club here in Shreveport go to https://www.facebook.com/TSABGCAshreveport/

