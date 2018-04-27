Wedisode 66 / MLK Health mural painting at Well+Fed

The Noel Community Arts Program and MLK Health Center & Pharmacy (along with the youth of the Community Renewal International Highland Friendship House) have partnered to create and install a mosaic mural on the parking lot embankment of MLK Health Center at 865 Olive! As a part of this project, NCAP hosted a pop-up tile-painting event for the community to participate in.

And so I did participate at Well+Fed this past Saturday. We had a great time painting and I tried some of the juice at Well+Fed and a Acia smoothie bowl. I suggest you try some also.

Next painting event listed below.

Give for Good 2018! Join MLK Health Center & Pharmacy and Noel Community Arts Program for our joint event, “The Picture of Health.” Tuesday May 1st, 2018 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at MLK Health Center and Pharmacy 865 Olive Street, Shrevepot, La. 71104.



Explore the intersection of art and health with us. Stop by and paint ceramic tiles created by NCAP and one of our local Friendship Houses that will become part of a permanent mural installation at MLK Health Center & Pharmacy.



We will have hors d’oeuvre, beverages, live music, community art, and donations stations. We hope to see you there!



This event is free and open to the public.