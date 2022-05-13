SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – ArtBreak 2022 continues through Sunday at the Shreveport Convention Center.

Billed as “the South’s Biggest Student Art Festival, ArtBreak is in its 36th year. ArtBreak is a free, hands-on family event produced by the Shreveport Regional Arts Council and Caddo Parish Public Schools. Students are bussed in from local schools to take part in activities including art, music, and even physical activities.

Many are S.T.E.A.M. activities, so the kids are learning as they are having fun.

The event opened to the public on Friday. Some of the events include:

A fashion-forward competition with the Caddo Career and Technology Center

KTAL ArtBreak’s Got Talent

The Shreveport Symphony and Shreve Memorial Library are partnering to bring you William Joyce’s Leaf Men and the Brave Good Bugs

Film Prize Jr. Screenings

To find out when these events take place and a full schedule of the weekend events, check out artbreaksb.com