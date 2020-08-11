The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
McConaughey to interview Dr. Fauci Thursday on Instagram Live

by: Billy Gates

Posted: / Updated:

AP photos

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Matthew McConaughey says he’ll interview Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s foremost authority on infectious diseases, Thursday on Instagram Live.

The actor, University of Texas at Austin professor and Austinite posted on his Instagram account that he’ll talk with Dr. Fauci at 6:30 p.m. EST, so it’ll be 5:30 p.m. CST. McConaughey described the interview as “talkin’ shop with Dr. Fauci.”

McConaughey has 3.8 million followers on the social media platform, and is also in the midst of promoting his memoir, “Greenlights,” set to be released in October.

