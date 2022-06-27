LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Character “Mirabel” from Walt Disney Animation Studio’s hit film “Encanto” will be making her debut at Walt Disney World this month.

The character will debut on June 26 in Magic Kingdom during the “Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade!” parade.

The parade winds through the park several times a day. It features almost 30 Disney and Pixar characters, including those from “Coco,” “Zootopia,” “The Jungle Book,” “Moana,” “Brave” and more.

“The ‘Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade!’ is part of a growing line-up of new and returning magical entertainment at Magic Kingdom Park during the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration,” according to Disney World.